Big Board: Notre Dame Class Of 2022 Recruits

Click here to read.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has updated his Notre Dame “Big Board” for the 2022 class. It lists who Notre Dame’s top targets are, the projected takes at each position and the latest on the board.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.