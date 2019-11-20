BGI VIDEOS: Seniors Discuss 4-8 2016 Season, Boston College, More
Notre Dame seniors Chase Claypool, Khalid Kareem, Jalen Elliott and Trevor Ruhland addressed the media yesterday. They touched on going 4-8 their in 2016, playing Boston College, what it will be like to run out of the tunnel one last time and more.
CHASE CLAYPOOL
KHALID KAREEM
JALEN ELLIOTT
TREVOR RUHLAND
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.