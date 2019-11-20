News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 15:17:16 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI VIDEOS: Seniors Discuss 4-8 2016 Season, Boston College, More

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

Notre Dame seniors Chase Claypool, Khalid Kareem, Jalen Elliott and Trevor Ruhland addressed the media yesterday. They touched on going 4-8 their in 2016, playing Boston College, what it will be like to run out of the tunnel one last time and more.

Notre Dame senior wide receiver Chase Claypool (Mike Miller)
Notre Dame senior wide receiver Chase Claypool (Mike Miller)

CHASE CLAYPOOL


Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

KHALID KAREEM


JALEN ELLIOTT


TREVOR RUHLAND


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}