BGI VIDEO: WR Deion Colzie Decommitments From Notre Dame; What's Next?
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost a commitment in its 2021 class on Friday. Georgia wide receiver Deion Colzie announced his decommitment from Notre Dame. What does it mean for Notre Dame? BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts.
