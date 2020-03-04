BGI VIDEO: What To Expect From The Notre Dame Quarterbacks This Spring
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and senior editor Lou Somogyi discuss what to expect from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterbacks with spring ball starting March 5.
RELATED: Notre Dame Quarterbacks, 3-2-1 -- Numbers, Questions & Prediction
