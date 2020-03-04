News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 11:57:17 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI VIDEO: What To Expect From The Notre Dame Quarterbacks This Spring

Mike Singer & Lou Somogyi
BlueandGold.com Staff

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and senior editor Lou Somogyi discuss what to expect from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterbacks with spring ball starting March 5.

