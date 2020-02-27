News More News
BGI Video: What NFL Coaches Are Saying About Former Notre Dame Players

While at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Blue and Gold Illustrated’s Andrew Mentock entered the media scrum and asked a handful of NFL coaches Notre Dame-related questions.

Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer

The Vikings head coach talked about All-Pro safety Harrison Smith.

San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers head coach discussed the development of Mike McGlinchey.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

The Super Bowl champ praises his offensive line coach, Andy Heck, a member of the 1988 Notre Dame national championship team.

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur

The Packers head coach talks about how his time at Notre Dame prepared him to evaluate collegiate players entering the NFL Draft.

