BGI Video: What NFL Coaches Are Saying About Former Notre Dame Players
While at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Blue and Gold Illustrated’s Andrew Mentock entered the media scrum and asked a handful of NFL coaches Notre Dame-related questions.
Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer
The Vikings head coach talked about All-Pro safety Harrison Smith.
San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
The 49ers head coach discussed the development of Mike McGlinchey.
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
The Super Bowl champ praises his offensive line coach, Andy Heck, a member of the 1988 Notre Dame national championship team.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur
The Packers head coach talks about how his time at Notre Dame prepared him to evaluate collegiate players entering the NFL Draft.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.