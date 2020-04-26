BGI VIDEO: What Are The Biggest Question Marks On Notre Dame's Roster?
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi discuss some of the biggest question marks for Notre Dame's 2020 roster, including cornerback, running back and quarterback depth.
