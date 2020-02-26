BGI Video: Tony Jones At 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
Former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. is at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
During his media availability, he touched how what NFL teams are talking to him about in meetings, how his time at Notre Dame prepared him for the draft process and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.