Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Three of Notre Dame's offensive assistants addressed the media today to talk about their individual position groups.
In the videos below, hear what quarterbacks coach Tom Rees had to say about Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book, running backs coach Autry Denson on his three players and wide receivers coach Del Alexander on Miles Boykin, Chase Claypool and Michael Young.
TOM REES
AUTRY DENSON
DEL ALEXANDER
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.