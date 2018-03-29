Ticker
BGI Video: TE Signee Tommy Tremble Talks Class Goals, Recruiting Efforts

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Blue & Gold Illustrated is on the road in Georgia this week and stopped by Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan for a meeting with Notre Dame tight end signee Tommy Tremble.

In the video below, Tremble discusses the relationships the class of 2018 has built, the goals the class has a group and who he's been recruiting to Notre Dame since he committed in December.

