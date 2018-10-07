Ticker
BGI Video: TE Commit Michael Mayer Highlights

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame 2020 tight end commit Michael Mayer put on a show Friday night, hauling in four passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 75-yard pick six.

You can see BGI's highlights from the game in the video below.

