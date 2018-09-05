Ticker
BGI Video: Sept. 5 Player Interviews

Several Notre Dame football players met with the media following practice Wednesday.

Watch the videos below to see what each of them had to say.

LB DRUE TRANQUILL 

OL TOMMY KRAEMER 

WR CHRIS FINKE 

DB JALEN ELLIOT 

DE JULIAN OKWARA 

