BGI Video: Sept. 12 Player Updates

Several Notre Dame football players met with the media following practice Wednesday.

See what they had to say in the videos below.

RB TONY JONES 

S ALOHI GILMAN 

CB JULIAN LOVE

OL ALEX BARS

WR MILES BOYKIN 

