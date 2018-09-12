BGI Video: Sept. 12 Player Updates
Several Notre Dame football players met with the media following practice Wednesday.
See what they had to say in the videos below.
RB TONY JONES
S ALOHI GILMAN
CB JULIAN LOVE
OL ALEX BARS
WR MILES BOYKIN

