Blue & Gold Illustrated was in Atlanta Sunday for the Opening Regional in Atlanta featuring several top prospects in the state of Georgia.
In the video below, Rivals100 offensive lineman Harry Miller of Buford (Ga.) High discusses his recent visit to Notre Dame, relationship with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and overall interest in the program.
