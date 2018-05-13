BGI Video: Rivals100 CB Woodi Washington Talks Notre Dame
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star cornerback Woodi Washington had a big day at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Nashville, taking home defensive back MVP honors and scoring an invite to the Five-Star Challenge.
Prior the camp beginning, Washington spoke with Blue & Gold Illustrated about his camp season, his recent visit to Notre Dame and his plans for his recruitment going forward.
You can hear all that and more from Washington in the video below.
