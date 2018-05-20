BGI Video: Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Chicago Recap
Blue & Gold Illustrated was on hand at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Chicago Sunday to watch and talk with the Notre Dame prospects in attendance at the event.
In the video below, BGI recruiting reporters Corey Bodden and David McKinney recap how Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Jacob Lacey and 2019 running back target Kyren Williams performed during the event.
