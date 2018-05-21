BGI Video: RB Target Kyren Williams Talks Top Group, Upcoming Irish Visit
Notre Dame is in hot pursuit of St. Louis St. John Vianney running back Kyren Williams, and Williams will be on campus for an official visit on June 15.
In the video below, Williams discusses his expectations for that visit, his relationship with running backs coach Autry Denson and the other contenders in his top group.
