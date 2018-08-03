Notre Dame opened up preseason practice Friday morning at Culver Academies, and BGI was on the scene.

In the video below, you can see highlights from the open media session of practice featuring linebackers Te'von Coney, Drue Tranquill and Asmar Bilal, quarterbacks Brandon Wimbush, Ian Book and Phill Jurkovec, receivers Chase Claypool, Mile Boykin, Javon McKinley and Kevin Austin and several other Irish players.