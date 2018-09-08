BGI Video: Post-Ball State Player Interviews
Following Notre Dame's 24-16 win over Ball State Saturday, several Irish players met with the media to discuss the game.
See what each of them had to say in the videos below.
QB BRANDON WIMBUSH
OL ALEX BARS
LB DRUE TRANQUILL
S JALEN ELLIOTT
