Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated was in Atlanta Sunday for the Opening Regional in Atlanta featuring several top prospects in the state of Georgia.
The video below features highlights of two top Notre Dame targets in 2019 in four-star Buford (Ga.) High offensive lineman Harry Miller and three-star Atlanta Marist School safety Kyle Hamilton.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.