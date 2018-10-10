BGI Video: Oct. 10 Post-Practice Player Interviews
Following football practice on Wednesday, several Notre Dame football players met with the media to preview the upcoming matchup with Pitt.
See what they had to say in the videos below.
WR CHRIS FINKE
OL ROBERT HAINSEY
PK JUSTIN YOON
WR MILES BOYKIN
