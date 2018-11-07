BGI Video: Nov. 7 Player Interviews
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Following practice Wednesday, several Notre Dame players met with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup with Florida State.
See what they had to say in the videos below.
CB TROY PRIDE
WR MILES BOYKIN
WR CHRIS FINKE
OL SAM MUSTIPHER
LB DRUE TRANQUILL
S ALOHI GILMAN
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.