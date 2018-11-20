Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 18:46:39 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Nov. 20 Player Interviews

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Several Notre Dame football players met with the media Tuesday night to preview the matchup with USC.

Watch the videos below to see what they had to say.

QB IAN BOOK

RB DEXTER WILLIAMS 

CB JULIAN LOVE 

LB DRUE TRANQUILL 

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}