BGI Video: Nov. 20 Player Interviews
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Several Notre Dame football players met with the media Tuesday night to preview the matchup with USC.
Watch the videos below to see what they had to say.
QB IAN BOOK
RB DEXTER WILLIAMS
CB JULIAN LOVE
LB DRUE TRANQUILL
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.