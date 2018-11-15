Ticker
BGI Video: Nov. 14 Player Interviews

Several Notre Dame football players met with the media following practice Wednesday.

See what they had to say in the videos below.

DE DAELIN HAYES 

DT KURT HINISH 

TE ALIZE MACK 

OL ROBERT HAINSEY 

S NICK COLEMAN 

