football

BGI Video: Notre Dame Safety Target Kyle Hamilton Discusses Upcoming Season

David McKinney
Blue & Gold Illustrated is on the road in Atlanta this week and spent Monday morning at Atlanta Marist School meeting with three-star Notre Dame safety target Kyle Hamilton.

In the video below, Hamilton discusses his goals for his senior season, his leadership abilities and his training regimen during the offseason.

