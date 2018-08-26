BGI Video: Notre Dame S Commit Kyle Hamilton Highlights
Notre Dame safety commitKyle Hamilton opened his senior season at Atlanta Marist School Friday night, and BGI was on the scene.
Checkout the video below for highlights from Hamilton's performance.
