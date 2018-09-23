BGI Video: Notre Dame RB Commit Kyren Williams Highlights
BGI was in St. Louis Friday night to see Notre Dame running back commit Kyren Williams in action.
In the video below, you can see highlights from Williams' 196 all-purpose yard and two touchdown performance in a 17-14 win over St. Louis De Smet.
