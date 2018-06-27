BGI Video:Notre Dame QB Commit Drew Pyne At The Rivals Five-Star Challenge
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Rivals Five-Star Challenge is up in running in Atlanta this week, and 2020 Irish quarterback commit Drew Pyne is in attendance.
In the video below, Pyne reviews his commitment to Notre Dame, discusses his goals for the event and and talks about 2020 prospects he's recruiting for the Irish.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.