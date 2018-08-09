BGI Video: Notre Dame Practice Highlights, August 9
Notre Dame was back on the practice field Thursday, and Blue & Gold Illustrated was on the scene.
Checkout the video below for highlights from the open portion of practice.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.