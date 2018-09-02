BGI Video: Notre Dame Player Interviews Post-Michigan
Following Notre Dame's 24-17 win over Michigan Saturday night, several Notre Dame football players met with the media.
See what they had to say in the videos below.
DE KHALID KAREEM
OL ALEX BARS
RB JAFAR ARMSTRONG
S ALOHI GILMAN
