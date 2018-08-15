Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 17:08:01 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Notre Dame Player Interviews, August 15

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Wednesday was media at Notre Dame, and several Irish players were made available for interviews following the practice session.

See what each of them had to say in the videos below.

QB BRANDON WIMBUSH 

OL ALEX BARS

DL JERRY TILLERY 

LB TE'VON CONEY 

OC SAM MUSTIPHER 

LB DRUE TRANQUILL 

TE NIC WEISHAR 

