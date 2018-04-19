Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn met with the media Thursday.
In the video below, Quinn discusses the offensive line rotation, his succession of former offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and more.
