News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 20:56:51 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Offensive Players Talk Louisville

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

Quarterback Ian Book and wide receiver Chris Finke addressed the media on Thursday prior to their game against Louisville. Both players spoke on what it's like to be playing in the only Monday-night game, how Notre Dame is adapting to losses at the wide receiver position and more.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Ian Book:

Ysbjanlphvncf1dtldnb

Chris Finke:

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}