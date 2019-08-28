BGI Video: Brian Kelly Pre-Louisville Press Conference
Before the Irish football team takes on Louisville in the season opener, Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media. This video contains snippets from the press conference, where Kelly touches on wide receiver Kevin Austin's status, replacing losses at the wide receiver position, preparing to play a school with a new head coach and more.
