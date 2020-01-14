BlueAndGold

BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame DL Signee Aidan Keanaaina Talks Fighting Irish
Denver (Colo.) Mullen defensive lineman and Notre Dame class of 2020 signee Aidan Keanaaina met with Rivals analyst Woody Wommack at the 2020 Polynesian Bowl check in to discuss the Irish's bowl win against Iowa State and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.