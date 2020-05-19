News More News
BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame DB Isaiah Pryor Workout Clips

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Notre Dame safety Isaiah Pryor, a graduate transfer from Ohio State, has been working out with former NFL defensive back Ray Buchnanan (1993-2004) in the Atlanta area.

Check out the clips below via BlueandGold.com, courtesy of the Pryor family.

