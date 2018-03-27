Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated is in Atlanta this week and met Monday with three-star Notre Dame cornerback commit KJ Wallace.
In the video below, Wallace discusses the goals for his senior season, where he wants to improve his game and his eagerness to return to the playing field.
