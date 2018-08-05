BGI Video: Notre Dame Basketball Scrimmage, August 5
Notre Dame's men's basketball team held an open scrimmage session Sunday, and BGI was on the scene.
In the videos below, you can see three four-minute scrimmage sessions in full.
SCRIMMAGE 1
SCRIMMAGE 2
SCRIMMAGE 3
----
