{{ timeAgo('2018-08-05 14:47:55 -0500') }}

BGI Video: Notre Dame Basketball Scrimmage, August 5

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame's men's basketball team held an open scrimmage session Sunday, and BGI was on the scene.

In the videos below, you can see three four-minute scrimmage sessions in full.

SCRIMMAGE 1 

SCRIMMAGE 2 

SCRIMMAGE 3 

{{ article.author_name }}