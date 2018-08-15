Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 15:52:45 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Notre Dame Assistant Coach Interviews, August 15

U6zfgd9vxdrg435ccrww
David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Wednesday was media day at Note Dame, and the Irish assistant coaches were available to the media following Notre Dame's practice session.

Checkout what they had to say in the videos below

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR CHIP LONG

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLARK LEA 

SPECIAL TEAMS/RECRUITING COORDINATOR BRIAN POLIAN 

STRENGTH COACH MATT BALIS 

DEFENSIVE LINE COACH MIKE ELSTON 

OFFENSIVE LINE COACH JEFF QUINN 

QUARTERBACKS COACH TOM REES

DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH TODD LYGHT 

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}