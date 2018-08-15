BGI Video: Notre Dame Assistant Coach Interviews, August 15
Wednesday was media day at Note Dame, and the Irish assistant coaches were available to the media following Notre Dame's practice session.
Checkout what they had to say in the videos below
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR CHIP LONG
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLARK LEA
SPECIAL TEAMS/RECRUITING COORDINATOR BRIAN POLIAN
STRENGTH COACH MATT BALIS
DEFENSIVE LINE COACH MIKE ELSTON
OFFENSIVE LINE COACH JEFF QUINN
QUARTERBACKS COACH TOM REES
DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH TODD LYGHT
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.