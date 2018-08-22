Notre Dame announced its new radio broadcast team for the 2018 season with Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris and Jack Nolan slated to take over.

Burmeister will be the play-by-play announcer and served a similar role with NBC Sports since 2014. The former Iowa quarterback has called the annual Blue-Gold Game the past three years and the Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio) contest in 2017, among many other duties with NBC Sports since he began.

Harris, who hosts a radio show in Denver, was a three-year starter for the Irish before embarking on his NFL career, which ended in 2016 and included a Super Bowl win with the Denver Broncos. Harris will be the color analyst on the radio team.

Nolan is entering his 37th year with Notre Dame athletics and has covered the football and basketball programs on TV and radio since 1982. He will continue calling Irish men's basketball games this fall.

Hear from each member of the new radio broadcast team below.