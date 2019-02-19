BGI Video: Mike Brey, TJ Gibbs & John Mooney, Post-Wake Forest
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, junior guard TJ Gibbs and junior forward John Mooney all met with the media following the Irish's 75-68 home loss to Wake Forest.
Hear what each had to say below.
MIKE BREY
TJ GIBBS & JOHN MOONEY
