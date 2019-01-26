BGI Video: Mike Brey, TJ Gibbs & Dane Goodwin, Post-Virginia
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, junior guard TJ Gibbs and freshman guard Dane Goodwin addressed the media following the Irish's 82-55 loss to No. 3 Virginia.
Hear what each had to say about the contest below.
MIKE BREY
TJ GIBBS & DANE GOODWIN
