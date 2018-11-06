Ticker
BGI Video: Mike Brey, Robby Carmody & DJ Harvey

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Notre Dame picked up an 84-67 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago to start the 2018-2019 campaign 1-0.

Head coach Mike Brey, freshman guard Robby Carmody and sophomore wing DJ Harvey met with the media following the game to discuss the performance and more.

MIKE BREY

ROBBY CARMODY & DJ HARVEY

