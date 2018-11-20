Ticker
BGI Video: Mike Brey, Rex Pflueger, Prentiss Hubb & John Mooney

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey along with guards Rex Pflueger and Prentiss Hubb and forward John Mooney met with the media following the Irish's 67-56 win over Duquesne.

Check out what each had to say below.

MIKE BREY

REX PFLUEGER, PRENTISS HUBB & JOHN MOONEY (LEFT-TO-RIGHT)

