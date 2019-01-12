Ticker
BGI Video: Mike Brey, Prentiss Hubb & John Mooney, Post-Boston College

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, freshman guard Prentiss Hubb and junior forward John Mooney all addressed the media following the Irish's 69-66 win over Boston College Saturday afternoon in South Bend.

Check out what each had to say below.

MIKE BREY

PRENTISS HUBB & JOHN MOONEY

{{ article.author_name }}