BGI Video: Mike Brey, Oct. 30
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey met with the media on Tuesday before his team's exhibition game Thursday against Central State.
In the video below, Brey talks about what he wants to see out of the game, their recent scrimmage with Cincinnati and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.