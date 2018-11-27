Ticker
BGI Video: Mike Brey, Juwan Durham & DJ Harvey

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, junior forward Juwan Durham and sophomore wing DJ Harvey met with the media following the Irish's 76-74 win over Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Hear what each had to say about the performance below.

MIKE BREY

JUWAN DURHAM & DJ HARVEY

