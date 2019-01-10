Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 14:18:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

BGI Video: Mike Brey, Jan. 10

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Keov1dpbioeoeivww56w
Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey met with the media this afternoon as his team prepares for a home matchup against Boston College this Saturday.

Hear what Brey had to say about the Eagles and more below.

Rsqfk4wferng2qomblcd

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}