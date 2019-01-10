BGI Video: Mike Brey, Jan. 10
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey met with the media this afternoon as his team prepares for a home matchup against Boston College this Saturday.
Hear what Brey had to say about the Eagles and more below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.