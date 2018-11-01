BGI Video: Mike Brey & Irish Players Talk Exhibition Win Over Central State
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, guard TJ Gibbs and forward John Mooney met with the media on Thursday night following the Irish's 76-54 exhibition win over Central State.
Check out what each had to say below.
MIKE BREY
TJ GIBBS & JOHN MOONEY
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.