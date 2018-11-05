BGI Video: Mike Brey & Irish Players, Nov. 5
Notre Dame opens the 2018-2019 season on Tuesday hosting the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Irish head coach Mike Brey, junior guard TJ Gibbs and sophomore wing DJ Harvey met with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the opener.
MIKE BREY
TJ GIBBS
DJ HARVEY
----
