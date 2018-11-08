BGI Video: Mike Brey, Elijah Burns & Nate Laszewski, Post-Chicago State
Notre Dame moved to 2-0 on the season with an 89-62 win over Chicago State on Thursday night.
Following the victory, Irish head coach Mike Brey and forwards Elijah Burns and Nate Laszewski met with the media to discuss the team's performance.
MIKE BREY
ELIJAH BURNS & NATE LASZEWSKI
